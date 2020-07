Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Riva Trace spacious, peaceful, 2 BR, 2 BA first floor unit....upscale carefree living. Wooded overlook from sunroom and porch and master bedroom deck. Master suite with attached master bath and walk in closet. Superb location...easy access to RT 50 to Baltimore, D.C. and Eastern Shore, shopping and Historic Annapolis. Enjoy the communities amenities: walking paths, kayak rack (check for availability )and water access/pier, tennis courts, tot playground. See it today!