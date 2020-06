Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors. Available for quick move in. Updated front loading Washer Dryer in unit.Walking trail in community to South River dock and friendly floating pier for kayak. All just minutes away from downtown Annapolis!