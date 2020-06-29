Rent Calculator
Home
/
Parole, MD
/
2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT
2302 Annapolis Ridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Parole
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location
2302 Annapolis Ridge Court, Parole, MD 21401
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
View AA377382 for pictures and remarks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT have any available units?
2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parole, MD
.
Is 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parole
.
Does 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 ANNAPOLIS RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
