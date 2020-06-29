2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautiful ground floor apartment available for rent! That means no stairs and private entry through the wrap around patio.



You will truly be amazed with everything this home has to offer. From the remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, and high quality flooring, to spacious rooms, walk-in closets, private patio, and an abundance of natural light; you will be in awe!



You couldn't be in a more convenient location as well! With easy access to route 50, 97, Bestgate Rd, and Generals Hwy you are only a short drive from the action. Not to mention the fact you are walking distance from the Annapolis Mall and AAMC... you could be walking to work!



Available April 1. Furniture available for sale or home could come furnished at an increased rent.



Pets case-by-case. Parking is first come first serve.



Contact us today to set up a showing!