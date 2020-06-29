All apartments in Parole
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104

2155 Scotts Crossing Court · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Scotts Crossing Court, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful ground floor apartment available for rent! That means no stairs and private entry through the wrap around patio.

You will truly be amazed with everything this home has to offer. From the remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, and high quality flooring, to spacious rooms, walk-in closets, private patio, and an abundance of natural light; you will be in awe!

You couldn't be in a more convenient location as well! With easy access to route 50, 97, Bestgate Rd, and Generals Hwy you are only a short drive from the action. Not to mention the fact you are walking distance from the Annapolis Mall and AAMC... you could be walking to work!

Available April 1. Furniture available for sale or home could come furnished at an increased rent.

Pets case-by-case. Parking is first come first serve.

Contact us today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 have any available units?
2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 have?
Some of 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 offers parking.
Does 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 have a pool?
No, 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 have accessible units?
No, 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2155 Scotts Crossing Court - 1, APT 104 has units with air conditioning.
