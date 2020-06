Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime Location: Cozy, newly updated 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom condo in a Private community. Close to everything, West Annapolis, Downtown, and Parole with easy access to Highway 50 and the Hospital. $1650.00/mo, $1650.00 security deposit. Water/Trash/Sewage are included. Call Jeremy at 314-614-8588. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Quiet and Spacious.