Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Highly sought after Windgate condo! The master bedroom is very spacious with a great walk in closet and attached updated master bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is large as well and offers great closet space. The living room/dining room is an open concept and the kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Tons of parking, perfect for commuter routes, community playground and more!