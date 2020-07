Amenities

Available now- spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in sought after Scott's Crossing ideally located minutes to downtown Annapolis and great for commuting. Open kitchen, large bedrooms, private location overlooking walking trail, washer and dryer in the unit, separate dining space along with kitchen bar area, new carpet and fresh paint. No pets and no smokers.