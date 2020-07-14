Wentworth Woods

Amenities
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready. Close to Parkway Crossing Shopping Center & ShopRite of Parkville. The apartment features an all new modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, central air, beautiful new flooring and a washer/dryer. This property is managed by a responsive and easily reachable team. Contact Yoni at The Mt Washington Group today: yoni@themtwashingtongroup.com.
