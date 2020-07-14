All apartments in Parkville
Wentworth Woods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Wentworth Woods

1401 Wentworth Avenue · (410) 324-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wentworth Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready. Close to Parkway Crossing Shopping Center & ShopRite of Parkville. The apartment features an all new modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, central air, beautiful new flooring and a washer/dryer. This property is managed by a responsive and easily reachable team. Contact Yoni at The Mt Washington Group today: yoni@themtwashingtongroup.com.

(RLNE5051167)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Deposit: One Month's Rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wentworth Woods have any available units?
Wentworth Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does Wentworth Woods have?
Some of Wentworth Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wentworth Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Wentworth Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wentworth Woods pet-friendly?
No, Wentworth Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does Wentworth Woods offer parking?
Yes, Wentworth Woods offers parking.
Does Wentworth Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wentworth Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wentworth Woods have a pool?
No, Wentworth Woods does not have a pool.
Does Wentworth Woods have accessible units?
No, Wentworth Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Wentworth Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, Wentworth Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
