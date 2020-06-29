8631 Ellen Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Renovated 3 br, 1.5 bath house w/ finished basement - Look no further at your new home located in Baltimore County. This home was completely renovated with open floor plan on the main level, brand new flooring, appliances & finished basement. Hardwood flooring throughout with spacious rooms. Backyard has a deck & perfect for outside grilling. This gem won't last long! Voucher tenants encouraged to apply. Call for a showing today!



Office (410)779-9991

Tenisha (443)540-1201

Tori (301)237-0399



