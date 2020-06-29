All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 8631 Ellen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8631 Ellen Ct
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

8631 Ellen Ct

8631 Ellen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8631 Ellen Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Renovated 3 br, 1.5 bath house w/ finished basement - Look no further at your new home located in Baltimore County. This home was completely renovated with open floor plan on the main level, brand new flooring, appliances & finished basement. Hardwood flooring throughout with spacious rooms. Backyard has a deck & perfect for outside grilling. This gem won't last long! Voucher tenants encouraged to apply. Call for a showing today!

Office (410)779-9991
Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (301)237-0399

(RLNE5423819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 Ellen Ct have any available units?
8631 Ellen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8631 Ellen Ct have?
Some of 8631 Ellen Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8631 Ellen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8631 Ellen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 Ellen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8631 Ellen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 8631 Ellen Ct offer parking?
No, 8631 Ellen Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8631 Ellen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 Ellen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 Ellen Ct have a pool?
No, 8631 Ellen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8631 Ellen Ct have accessible units?
No, 8631 Ellen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 Ellen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8631 Ellen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College