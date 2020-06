Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ice maker microwave refrigerator

Impeccably maintained , bright and sparkling clean end unit. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large kitchen with dining area and separate living area. Basement is fully finished with a full bath and laundry room. This end unit has lots of natural light and a larger than average yard. It also has a parking pad for two cars. Sparkling clean and ready for you to move right in. $50 application fee per applicant, Coldwell Banker charges a $50 admin fee.