Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8435 Water Oak Rd
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

8435 Water Oak Rd

8435 Water Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

8435 Water Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by 11/15/2019* Photos are of other CR of Maryland Property*

Come and view this beautiful end of group home located in Parkville, MD! Fully renovated features gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, new wood flooring, & brand new HVAC system. Also includes finished basement with laundry area inclusive of washer and dryer, full bath and 4th bedroom! Closely located to shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to I-695!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Water Oak Rd have any available units?
8435 Water Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Water Oak Rd have?
Some of 8435 Water Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Water Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Water Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Water Oak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8435 Water Oak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8435 Water Oak Rd offer parking?
No, 8435 Water Oak Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8435 Water Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8435 Water Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Water Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 8435 Water Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8435 Water Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 8435 Water Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Water Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 Water Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
