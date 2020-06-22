8435 Water Oak Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*This home is currently under renovation and will be completed by 11/15/2019* Photos are of other CR of Maryland Property*



Come and view this beautiful end of group home located in Parkville, MD! Fully renovated features gourmet kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, new wood flooring, & brand new HVAC system. Also includes finished basement with laundry area inclusive of washer and dryer, full bath and 4th bedroom! Closely located to shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to I-695!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit