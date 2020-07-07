All apartments in Parkville
8103 Clyde Bank Rd.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8103 Clyde Bank Rd

8103 Clyde Bank Road · No Longer Available
Location

8103 Clyde Bank Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome in Parkville! Updated interior features gorgeous wood flooring accented by a neutral color scheme. Separate dining area perfect for entertaining leads to a modern kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar! Spacious upper level includes a spacious master bedroom, shared full bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms with ample closet space. Custom finished basement features built in shelving, wet bar with wine rack, and stylish full bath along with separate laundry room for added convenience. Relaxing rear deck offers a wooded view overlooking a detached garage for added storage and parking!

*Leasing Special Offer*
Move in by July 1st on a 12mo lease and receive August rent at $500 off!
Move in by July 1st on a 24mo lease and receive August AND September rent at $500 off!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

