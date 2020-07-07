8103 Clyde Bank Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom brick townhome in Parkville! Updated interior features gorgeous wood flooring accented by a neutral color scheme. Separate dining area perfect for entertaining leads to a modern kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast bar! Spacious upper level includes a spacious master bedroom, shared full bathroom, and 2 additional bedrooms with ample closet space. Custom finished basement features built in shelving, wet bar with wine rack, and stylish full bath along with separate laundry room for added convenience. Relaxing rear deck offers a wooded view overlooking a detached garage for added storage and parking!



*Leasing Special Offer*

Move in by July 1st on a 12mo lease and receive August rent at $500 off!

Move in by July 1st on a 24mo lease and receive August AND September rent at $500 off!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



