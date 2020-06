Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!! Totally renovated house. UPCOMING improvements to the yard with added landscaping. NEW siding.

This home boasts 2 driveways and 1 parking pad. You'll love sitting outside on not 1 but 2 porchs.

Open concept floorplan. The kitchen has stainless steel applicances and custom white cabinets.

The den opens up to the yard and can be used as a small room.

Full basement perfect for a family room with 1 private bedroom/bath.

This home will move quickly so call today.