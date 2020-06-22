7410 Old Harford Rd

Amenities

Come and view this single-family home located at Parkville, MD. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and an unfinished basement, great for storage. Hardwood flooring all through out the unit and inclusive of all major appliances. It also features a front porch, 2 car parking spaces at the side of the home, huge fenced in backyard and an outdoor deck, great for summer barbeques, relaxing, etc! Don't wait and call now to set an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit