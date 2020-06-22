All apartments in Parkville
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 AM

7410 Old Harford Rd

7410 Old Harford Road · No Longer Available
Location

7410 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and view this single-family home located at Parkville, MD. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and an unfinished basement, great for storage. Hardwood flooring all through out the unit and inclusive of all major appliances. It also features a front porch, 2 car parking spaces at the side of the home, huge fenced in backyard and an outdoor deck, great for summer barbeques, relaxing, etc! Don't wait and call now to set an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

