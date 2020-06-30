2205 Ellen Ave

Amenities

If space is what you need, this home has it all! This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse boasts an amazing amount of natural lighting. The fully carpeted living room leads to the separate dining room area which features hardwood floors. Enjoy all the storage space that the galley kitchen provides. Not to mention this includes all appliances; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Off the kitchen is a nice sized deck and yard where you can sit, relax . The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with new carpet and, an updated full bathroom with brushed bronze finishes. The huge finished basement is perfect for entertaining or additional storage space. Behind the family room is a nice size laundry room with hook ups and folding counter. This home also includes central air conditioning, an off-street parking spot and is pet friendly.



