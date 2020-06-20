2113 Pitney Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD. Cherry wood flooring throughout the main floor and wood flooring on the 2nd floor with new carpet in the basement. Appliances included in the rent are an electric range, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer with a recently updated kitchen. Other amenities included are a partial finished basement, storage shed, and two off street parking spots. Located just off Perring Parkway, you are just minutes from I-695, Old Harford Rd and plenty of shopping and dining options. Vouchers welcomed!



Call and set an appointment! You don't want to miss this opportunity.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Pets allowed with $200 Non-Refundable Deposit

*Voucher holders welcome



(RLNE5817419)