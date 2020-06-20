All apartments in Parkville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2113 Pitney Rd

2113 Pitney Road · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Pitney Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom Home- Parkville, MD - Call today to schedule a showing or view our virtual showing in the photos of this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in Parkville, MD. Cherry wood flooring throughout the main floor and wood flooring on the 2nd floor with new carpet in the basement. Appliances included in the rent are an electric range, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer with a recently updated kitchen. Other amenities included are a partial finished basement, storage shed, and two off street parking spots. Located just off Perring Parkway, you are just minutes from I-695, Old Harford Rd and plenty of shopping and dining options. Vouchers welcomed!

Call and set an appointment! You don't want to miss this opportunity.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Pets allowed with $200 Non-Refundable Deposit
*Voucher holders welcome

(RLNE5817419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Pitney Rd have any available units?
2113 Pitney Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Pitney Rd have?
Some of 2113 Pitney Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Pitney Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Pitney Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Pitney Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Pitney Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Pitney Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Pitney Rd does offer parking.
Does 2113 Pitney Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 Pitney Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Pitney Rd have a pool?
No, 2113 Pitney Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Pitney Rd have accessible units?
No, 2113 Pitney Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Pitney Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Pitney Rd has units with dishwashers.
