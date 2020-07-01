All apartments in Parkville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

1808 DARRICH DRIVE

1808 Darrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Darrich Drive, Parkville, MD 21234
Oakleigh Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT! Spacious 3 BR townhome in Oakleigh Manor! Conveniently located to local shops and restaurants. Main level living and dining rooms feature hardwood flooring * Nicely appointed kitchen with door to rear of home * Three upper level bedrooms (master has a ceiling fan for added comfort), full bath and attic access * Lower level boasts a family room with knotty pine paneling, half bath and ample storage plus access to nice sized fenced backyard. Full sized washer and dryer included! Short distance to the Elementary School with field and playgrounds, as well as close to all commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 DARRICH DRIVE have any available units?
1808 DARRICH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 DARRICH DRIVE have?
Some of 1808 DARRICH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 DARRICH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1808 DARRICH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 DARRICH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1808 DARRICH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1808 DARRICH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1808 DARRICH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1808 DARRICH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 DARRICH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 DARRICH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1808 DARRICH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1808 DARRICH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1808 DARRICH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 DARRICH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 DARRICH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

