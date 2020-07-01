1808 DARRICH DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT! Spacious 3 BR townhome in Oakleigh Manor! Conveniently located to local shops and restaurants. Main level living and dining rooms feature hardwood flooring * Nicely appointed kitchen with door to rear of home * Three upper level bedrooms (master has a ceiling fan for added comfort), full bath and attic access * Lower level boasts a family room with knotty pine paneling, half bath and ample storage plus access to nice sized fenced backyard. Full sized washer and dryer included! Short distance to the Elementary School with field and playgrounds, as well as close to all commuter routes.