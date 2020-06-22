1611 melby ct

Amenities

$1,250 3beds/ 1bath house Available 4 Rent ASAP - Property Id: 18711



This is a 3 bedrooms,1bathroom with no basement.

1)Why are you moving?

2)When do you plan on moving in?

3)The application fee is $45, is that ok with you?

4)What is your monthly income?

5)Can I ask for references from your former landlords and employer?

6) Will you submit a rental application and consent to a credit and background check?

7)How many people will be living in the apartment?

8)If you like the place and your application is approved, the monthly rent is deducted from your checking account on the 1st of each month , is that ok with you?

Let me know when you want to schedule a showing next week. M-F 6pm to 7pm & Sunday /Saturday 10am to 5pm are availabilities.



GG, Realtor 240-651-9990 gghomes247@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18711

No Dogs Allowed



