Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1611 melby ct

1611 Melby Court · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Melby Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$1,250 3beds/ 1bath house Available 4 Rent ASAP - Property Id: 18711

This is a 3 bedrooms,1bathroom with no basement.
1)Why are you moving?
2)When do you plan on moving in?
3)The application fee is $45, is that ok with you?
4)What is your monthly income?
5)Can I ask for references from your former landlords and employer?
6) Will you submit a rental application and consent to a credit and background check?
7)How many people will be living in the apartment?
8)If you like the place and your application is approved, the monthly rent is deducted from your checking account on the 1st of each month , is that ok with you?
Let me know when you want to schedule a showing next week. M-F 6pm to 7pm & Sunday /Saturday 10am to 5pm are availabilities.

GG, Realtor 240-651-9990 gghomes247@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18711
Property Id 18711

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4878094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 melby ct have any available units?
1611 melby ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 1611 melby ct currently offering any rent specials?
1611 melby ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 melby ct pet-friendly?
No, 1611 melby ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1611 melby ct offer parking?
No, 1611 melby ct does not offer parking.
Does 1611 melby ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 melby ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 melby ct have a pool?
No, 1611 melby ct does not have a pool.
Does 1611 melby ct have accessible units?
No, 1611 melby ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 melby ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 melby ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 melby ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 melby ct does not have units with air conditioning.
