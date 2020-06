Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Parkville! - Comfortable 3 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located only minutes from Perring Pkwy and Loch Raven Blvd! Wood flooring throughout the spacious main level lead to a separate dining area perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with sleek appliances and ceramic tile opens to the relaxing backyard with bonus parking. Bright bedrooms flooded with natural light share a full bath with soaking tub. Partially finished basement offers an additional half bath and full size washer dryer.* RENT SPECIALS!! HALF OFF A MONTHS RENT WITH A NEW LEASE!!*



Sorry no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3484615)