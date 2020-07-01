6510 LIVINGSTON ROAD

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath brick Cape Cod with 3 finished levels on lovely treed lot in excellent location! Located on a quiet street just minutes to National Harbor and major commuting routes this charming home has been updated from top to bottom! Hardwood flooring throughout, on trend neutral designer paint with crisp white trim, renovated baths and kitchen and finished lower level and sunroom are just a few reasons this home is such a gem! The bright open living room features hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, crisp white crown molding. An arched doorway introduces the dining room with windows on 2 walls and the adjoining completely renovated kitchen with pristine 42 inch white shake style cabinetry, gleaming granite counters and quality stainless steel appliances. Here a glass paned door opens to a large sunroom leading to a concrete patio and large fenced yard with majestic shade trees and sidewalk leading to huge custom shed. Perfect for outdoor grilling and entertaining or just enjoying a quiet evening! Down the hall are 2 bedrooms and a remodeled bath with wainscoting, granite topped vanity, sleek lighting, glass enclosed shower and charming clawfoot soaking tub. Upstairs are 2 additional generous sized bedrooms. The walk up lower level recreation room with wide plank flooring and recessed lighting has plenty of space for relaxing, media, exercise and entertaining! minutes to National Harbor, shopping, dining, entertainment plus easy access to 495/95 & DC!