Overlea, MD
7935 Belridge Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

7935 Belridge Rd

7935 Belridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7935 Belridge Road, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Rent: $1,339 - 1,839
Deposit :$300

Community Amenities:

Fitness Center
Olympic Sized Swimming Pool
Location, Location, Location!
Playground
Oversized Floor Plans
Resident Activities
Clubhouse
Pet Friendly
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance and Profressional Staff

Fax and administrative service area
Beautifully nested towhomes
Beautiful, reliable trees and manicured landscaping
Visa and Mastercard Accepted
4 Bar Cell Phone Reception
New balconies and entry ways*
New energy-efficient windows*
* In Select Units
Laundry Facilities

Apartment Amenities

Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on when they were updated, what building theyre in, etc.To tour our floor plans and see what amenities may be available, please call us at 443-360-3744

Oversized floor plans up to 1300 square feet
Large and spacious closets
Lots of fresh air and sunshine, windows in every room
Plush Wall-to-Wall carpeting
Large patios with scenic views
Energy-efficient appliances
ALARM
BALCONY/ELEVATED
NO STEPS TO BUILDING

PATIO
STEPS LEADING TO BLDG.
UPGRADE UNIT
Washer & Dryer Rental Available
Upgrades and six-panel doors*
New thermal and high-efficiency windows*
* Select Units
FREE water, sewer and trash removal!
WASHER/DRYER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 Belridge Rd have any available units?
7935 Belridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 7935 Belridge Rd have?
Some of 7935 Belridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 Belridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7935 Belridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 Belridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7935 Belridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 7935 Belridge Rd offer parking?
No, 7935 Belridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7935 Belridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7935 Belridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 Belridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7935 Belridge Rd has a pool.
Does 7935 Belridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 7935 Belridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 Belridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7935 Belridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7935 Belridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7935 Belridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
