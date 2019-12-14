7003 Linden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic SFH in Overlea with open-floor plan and off-street parking! The main level living area boasts a decorative fireplace, stained glass windows, and hardwood floors that flow seamlessly into the dining area. The open kitchen offers stainless applainces, and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. A covered back porch is just off the kitchen and leads to a HUGE fenced in yard! The upper level provides 3 spacious bedrooms with plush carpet, and a shared hall bath with soaking tub. Additionally, a full sized washer and dryer are located in the unfinished basement for added convenience.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



