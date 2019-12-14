All apartments in Overlea
Find more places like 7003 Linden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overlea, MD
/
7003 Linden Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

7003 Linden Ave

7003 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overlea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7003 Linden Avenue, Overlea, MD 21206
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic SFH in Overlea with open-floor plan and off-street parking! The main level living area boasts a decorative fireplace, stained glass windows, and hardwood floors that flow seamlessly into the dining area. The open kitchen offers stainless applainces, and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. A covered back porch is just off the kitchen and leads to a HUGE fenced in yard! The upper level provides 3 spacious bedrooms with plush carpet, and a shared hall bath with soaking tub. Additionally, a full sized washer and dryer are located in the unfinished basement for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets allowed.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Linden Ave have any available units?
7003 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 7003 Linden Ave have?
Some of 7003 Linden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7003 Linden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 7003 Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7003 Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 7003 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7003 Linden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 7003 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7003 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 7003 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7003 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7003 Linden Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7003 Linden Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Overlea 2 BedroomsOverlea 3 Bedrooms
Overlea Apartments with GarageOverlea Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Overlea Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College