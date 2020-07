Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available immediately * Clean, freshly painted, 3-bedroom, 2 bath attached home on spacious corner lot in Fullerton/Linover community of Baltimore County * Close proximity to I-695, Fullerton Elementary, and shopping * No pets allowed * Off-street parking * Applicants must provide completed application, credit report for each adult, proof of income, most recent bank statement. After successful screening, tenant subject to visit at current residence to verify acceptable care of home.