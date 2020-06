Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom house is available for rent immediately! It's newly renovated with brand new kitchen and stainless steel appliances. The house has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor and a beautifully renovated bathroom. The basement is finished, providing lots of extra living space. There's a huge deck off the back of the house, which is perfect for entertaining! This is an awesome house that won't last long!