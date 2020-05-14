All apartments in Overlea
Location

3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring. Comes with washer, dryer, dishwasher, assigned parking, and off street parking. Deck and fenced in backyard which is perfect for relaxation and summer cookouts. Finished basement turned into 4th bedroom. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping and restaurants. Near major highways. Available August 1.

Background, criminal, and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

