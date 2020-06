Amenities

This enlarged duplex offers a spacious open floor plan, including hardwood floors & a recently upgraded kitchen. It also includes a refinished basement. Master Bedroom with his and her closets, fenced yard, shed, and much more. The two-story addition to the original home brings total living area to over 2,100 sf (public record is incorrect.) It is part of the Fullerton elementary, and Parkville Middle center of Technology. Located in a very desirable and safe neighborhood.