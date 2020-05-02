All apartments in Overlea
203 SIPPLE AVENUE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

203 SIPPLE AVENUE

203 Sipple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

203 Sipple Avenue, Overlea, MD 21236
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated semi detached home with gorgeous new kitchen boasting white cabinets, glass tile back splash and quartz counters. All new black appliance suite including 5 burner gas stove. Kitchen open to dining room for even more counter space, seating and open feel. New bathrooms, flooring, freshly painted. New luxury vinyl tile (LVT) main and lower levels. Refinished hardwoods on bedroom level. Incredible lower level family room with bar. Covered deck, fenced yard and shed. Long driveway for plenty of off street parking. Even a covered structure in the back yard with electricity. Perfect for an outdoor work space, park your bikes, whatever you need. There is even a generator, a little certainty in these uncertain times. You don't want to miss this one! Available immediately. Pets on case by case basis. Background and credit check required. Application requirements include income 3x monthly rent, credit score 600 with no collections or late rental payments past 2 years. Available for in person or virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 SIPPLE AVENUE have any available units?
203 SIPPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
What amenities does 203 SIPPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 203 SIPPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 SIPPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
203 SIPPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 SIPPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 SIPPLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 203 SIPPLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 203 SIPPLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 203 SIPPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 SIPPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 SIPPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 203 SIPPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 203 SIPPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 203 SIPPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 203 SIPPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 SIPPLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 SIPPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 SIPPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

