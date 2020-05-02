203 SIPPLE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated semi detached home with gorgeous new kitchen boasting white cabinets, glass tile back splash and quartz counters. All new black appliance suite including 5 burner gas stove. Kitchen open to dining room for even more counter space, seating and open feel. New bathrooms, flooring, freshly painted. New luxury vinyl tile (LVT) main and lower levels. Refinished hardwoods on bedroom level. Incredible lower level family room with bar. Covered deck, fenced yard and shed. Long driveway for plenty of off street parking. Even a covered structure in the back yard with electricity. Perfect for an outdoor work space, park your bikes, whatever you need. There is even a generator, a little certainty in these uncertain times. You don't want to miss this one! Available immediately. Pets on case by case basis. Background and credit check required. Application requirements include income 3x monthly rent, credit score 600 with no collections or late rental payments past 2 years. Available for in person or virtual tour.