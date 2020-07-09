All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:57 AM

670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE

670 Highland Farms Circle · No Longer Available
Location

670 Highland Farms Circle, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Luxury town-home available for rent immediately. Spacious and open upper level features living/dining room, large kitchen with island, granite, plenty of cabinets and and family room with fireplace and walkout to deck. Large master bedroom w/walk-in closets and spa like master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms each with a ceiling fan and ample closet space are on this level. Washer/dryer are located on on the bedroom level. Main level features half bath, family room, garage access and sliders to the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE have any available units?
670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE have?
Some of 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 HIGHLAND FARMS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
