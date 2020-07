Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom one full bathroom Rancher style Duplex for rent. Updated appliances, granite counter tops, updated bathrooms, freshly painted. Fully fenced rear yard. Driveway. Minutes to Fort Meade, NSA and the MARC Train. Shopping Centers near by. $50.00 per adult application fee. Call today to schedule an appointment!! Will consider pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit. !!!