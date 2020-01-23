All apartments in Odenton
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

510 Domain Ct

510 Domain Court · No Longer Available
Location

510 Domain Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious three bedrooms and two and one half bedroom townhome located in Odenton Maryland. This amazing property comes with brand new carpeting and an updated kitchen. The main level of the townhome has hardwood flooring throughout the entryway foyer with an updated hallway half bath, separate living room and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and all updated appliances. The upper level features two spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master suite with laminate wood flooring and a standing shower enclosure. Additionally, there is a full hall bath with matching laminate wood flooring and a hallway linen closet. The lower level has a third carpeted bedroom with a walk-in closet and a laundry utility room with plenty of additional room for storage. The living room walks out to a wood deck and a fully fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Domain Ct have any available units?
510 Domain Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 510 Domain Ct have?
Some of 510 Domain Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Domain Ct currently offering any rent specials?
510 Domain Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Domain Ct pet-friendly?
No, 510 Domain Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 510 Domain Ct offer parking?
No, 510 Domain Ct does not offer parking.
Does 510 Domain Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Domain Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Domain Ct have a pool?
No, 510 Domain Ct does not have a pool.
Does 510 Domain Ct have accessible units?
No, 510 Domain Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Domain Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Domain Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Domain Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Domain Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
