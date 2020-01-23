510 Domain Ct

Amenities

Spacious three bedrooms and two and one half bedroom townhome located in Odenton Maryland. This amazing property comes with brand new carpeting and an updated kitchen. The main level of the townhome has hardwood flooring throughout the entryway foyer with an updated hallway half bath, separate living room and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and all updated appliances. The upper level features two spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master suite with laminate wood flooring and a standing shower enclosure. Additionally, there is a full hall bath with matching laminate wood flooring and a hallway linen closet. The lower level has a third carpeted bedroom with a walk-in closet and a laundry utility room with plenty of additional room for storage. The living room walks out to a wood deck and a fully fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor entertaining.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



