Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Immaculate beautiful town home, 3 BR + 1 BR/office, large 2 car garage in the heart of Piney Orchard community. The house is freshly painted, NO carpets,maple kitchen cabinets W/sliding door to a big deck, Master BR W/walk in closet, Master bath has a soaking tub. LOCATION IS THE BEST. Walking trails, bike trails, picnic parks, playgrounds, all in your backyard. close to Fort Meade, NSA, MARC train, 95 and 295, shopping centers etc