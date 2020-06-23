Rent Calculator
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2429 MAYTIME DRIVE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM
2429 MAYTIME DRIVE
2429 Maytime Drive
·
No Longer Available
Odenton
Location
2429 Maytime Drive, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FANTASTIC HOME W/ LARGE FENCED BACK YARD & PATIO**LOVELY WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE have any available units?
2429 MAYTIME DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Odenton, MD
.
What amenities does 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE have?
Some of 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2429 MAYTIME DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Odenton
.
Does 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 MAYTIME DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
