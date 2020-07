Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious move-in ready home in great condition available May 1 . Virtual tour available on request. Main level consists of separate dining room and living room and family room adjacent to kitchen. Basement includes option for a den or office and separate living room area. House includes deck and two car garage with driveway. The house is close to groceries, main highways, and Fort Meade. The application fee is $50.00 for any adult over 18.