Amenities

patio / balcony gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Large expansive rambler with 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths, located on very quiet cul-de-sac. Property sits on an large lot, 0.6 acres, with outdoor patio that is overlooking a pond, and deck. Inside, the rooms are spacious, kitchen is large with a breakfast area. The basement is also spacious, with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, rec room and exercise area.