Wow! End Unit Town Home. Wootton School district. Finished walkout basement and Master Bedroom with a Loft!! Loads of space. 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Table space kitchen. In sought after Stonebridge community with amenities such as pool and tennis courts. Roof 4-years-old, newer water heater, and washing machine. Central location. Close to everything. Bright and cheerful. See it now!