North Potomac, MD
15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE

15745 Ambiance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15745 Ambiance Drive, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VERY WELL MAINTAINED and charming 2 level TH in popular Owens Glen right across the street from Kentlands! Interior was just completely painted , laminate wood flooring throughout most of the home, stainless steel appliances and large pantry in kitchen, gorgeous patio in very quaint backyard with shed, updated bathroom vanity and fixtures, 2 closets in master bedroom. Great location located seconds to parks, lakes, restaurants, shops and more!!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE have any available units?
15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE have?
Some of 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15745 AMBIANCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
