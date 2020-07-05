14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Privacy abound! 4.5 acre lot in a private mostly wooded lot off Quince Orchard Road. The house is located in the Wooten HS District. Pets are okay! Plenty of room for them here! This is the perfect home for someone that loves nature, wants to be close to work, and IS willing to sacrifice not being in the newer type homes. This is an older home with really no modern touches to it. Basement is also unfinished, but with plenty of rooms if you need to use them (extra office, or storage). Super sized detached garage, perfect for someone with larger vehicles or a boat. This home does have a long steeper driveway and tenant will be responsible for clearing it during the winter season.