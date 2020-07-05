All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD

14421 Quince Orchard Road · No Longer Available
Location

14421 Quince Orchard Road, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Privacy abound! 4.5 acre lot in a private mostly wooded lot off Quince Orchard Road. The house is located in the Wooten HS District. Pets are okay! Plenty of room for them here! This is the perfect home for someone that loves nature, wants to be close to work, and IS willing to sacrifice not being in the newer type homes. This is an older home with really no modern touches to it. Basement is also unfinished, but with plenty of rooms if you need to use them (extra office, or storage). Super sized detached garage, perfect for someone with larger vehicles or a boat. This home does have a long steeper driveway and tenant will be responsible for clearing it during the winter season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD have any available units?
14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
Is 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD offers parking.
Does 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD have a pool?
No, 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14421 QUINCE ORCHARD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

