Large town-home in a newly built community of Travilah Station. Built in 2017 and used as a model, features an elevator and upgraded appliances. Town-home is conveniently located close Shady Grove Hospital, shopping centers Travilah Square, Traville, and Falls grove. Also close-by are the Universities at Sady Grove and with easy access to Shady Grove metro.