Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

14228 Reed Farm Way

14228 Reed Farm Way · No Longer Available
Location

14228 Reed Farm Way, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
media room
Large 5 bedroom plus den, 4 full bathroom and 2 half bathrooms colonial beauty in Amberlea Farm - Large 5 bedroom plus den, 4 full bathroom and 2 half bathrooms colonial beauty in Amberlea Farm. This is a stunning home with upgrades throughout. Main level has a beautiful and bright 2-story family room, a Grand room with large windows, a separate dining room, large kitchen with granite counter tops, and a great breakfast bar. This floor has a den and powder room as well as access to a magnificent deck and gazebo.Dual staircase to the upper floor where you will find a large master suite with ample walk-in closets and large master bathroom. This floor has a second bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and two other bedrooms sharing a separate full bathroom.Large exquisite lower level complete with family and rec room, a gorgeous stone bar, a separate bedroom with its own full bathroom, gym room, media room and a separate powder room. Level accesses a large multi-level stone patio for great outdoor living. Home is ample and bright, with large living spaces and magnificent outdoor amenities. From the large windows to the stone bar, gym room, to the gazebo, this is not to be missed. Quiet neighborhood with access to trails. Wooton HS district.Come see!

(RLNE5344070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14228 Reed Farm Way have any available units?
14228 Reed Farm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 14228 Reed Farm Way have?
Some of 14228 Reed Farm Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14228 Reed Farm Way currently offering any rent specials?
14228 Reed Farm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14228 Reed Farm Way pet-friendly?
No, 14228 Reed Farm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 14228 Reed Farm Way offer parking?
No, 14228 Reed Farm Way does not offer parking.
Does 14228 Reed Farm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14228 Reed Farm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14228 Reed Farm Way have a pool?
No, 14228 Reed Farm Way does not have a pool.
Does 14228 Reed Farm Way have accessible units?
No, 14228 Reed Farm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14228 Reed Farm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14228 Reed Farm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14228 Reed Farm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14228 Reed Farm Way does not have units with air conditioning.
