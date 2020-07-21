All apartments in North Potomac
Find more places like 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Potomac, MD
/
14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:35 PM

14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE

14044 Great Notch Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14044 Great Notch Terrace, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous end-unit townhome in the Wootton school district! Open floor plan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and pantry cabinets. Beautiful new hardwood floors on main level and upper level. New windows. New washer. Spacious basement perfect for entertainment. Full bath addition on lower level. Enjoy summer on the deck in the backyard! Two parking spaces. Great location! Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have any available units?
14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have?
Some of 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr
North Potomac, MD 20850

Similar Pages

North Potomac 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Potomac 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Potomac Apartments with GaragesNorth Potomac Apartments with Parking
North Potomac Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MD
Burke Centre, VABurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDKingstowne, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VACheverly, MDDulles Town Center, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America