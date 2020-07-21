14044 Great Notch Terrace, North Potomac, MD 20878
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous end-unit townhome in the Wootton school district! Open floor plan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and pantry cabinets. Beautiful new hardwood floors on main level and upper level. New windows. New washer. Spacious basement perfect for entertainment. Full bath addition on lower level. Enjoy summer on the deck in the backyard! Two parking spaces. Great location! Move-in Ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have any available units?
14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE have?
Some of 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
14044 GREAT NOTCH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.