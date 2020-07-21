10127 TREBLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, & LOCATION!!! WAYSIDE/FROST/WOOTTON SCHOOL DISTRICT! MUST SEE! Ready to move-in! Gorgeous 4-level luxury garage townhouse located in a highly desirable family neighborhood courtyard of TRAVILAH CREST! Hardwood floor on entire main level & Brazilian cherry hardwood in lower level. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and designer backslash. Open and spacious kitchen with Eat-In area! From kitchen open the french door to rear deck with fenced backyard. Upper level features a master bedroom with walk-in closet+ high cathedral ceiling + a 4th level loft. The 2nd bedroom & 3rd bedroom share a hallway full bath. The fully finished lower level walk-out basement has new Brazilian cherry floor for the 4th bedroom or Entertainment room, an additional 3rd full bat & marble fireplace! PRIME LOCATION...next to the new Trader Joe's! Close driving to University of MD & John Hopkins University Shady Grove campus. Few minutes to CROWN RIO shopping & amazing restaurants. Convenient to metro stops (Rockville & Shady Grove) and close driving distance to I-270/ICC 200.