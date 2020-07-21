All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

10127 TREBLE COURT

10127 Treble Court · No Longer Available
Location

10127 Treble Court, North Potomac, MD 20850

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, & LOCATION!!! WAYSIDE/FROST/WOOTTON SCHOOL DISTRICT! MUST SEE! Ready to move-in! Gorgeous 4-level luxury garage townhouse located in a highly desirable family neighborhood courtyard of TRAVILAH CREST! Hardwood floor on entire main level & Brazilian cherry hardwood in lower level. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and designer backslash. Open and spacious kitchen with Eat-In area! From kitchen open the french door to rear deck with fenced backyard. Upper level features a master bedroom with walk-in closet+ high cathedral ceiling + a 4th level loft. The 2nd bedroom & 3rd bedroom share a hallway full bath. The fully finished lower level walk-out basement has new Brazilian cherry floor for the 4th bedroom or Entertainment room, an additional 3rd full bat & marble fireplace! PRIME LOCATION...next to the new Trader Joe's! Close driving to University of MD & John Hopkins University Shady Grove campus. Few minutes to CROWN RIO shopping & amazing restaurants. Convenient to metro stops (Rockville & Shady Grove) and close driving distance to I-270/ICC 200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10127 TREBLE COURT have any available units?
10127 TREBLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10127 TREBLE COURT have?
Some of 10127 TREBLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10127 TREBLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10127 TREBLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10127 TREBLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10127 TREBLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 10127 TREBLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10127 TREBLE COURT offers parking.
Does 10127 TREBLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10127 TREBLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10127 TREBLE COURT have a pool?
No, 10127 TREBLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10127 TREBLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10127 TREBLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10127 TREBLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10127 TREBLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10127 TREBLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10127 TREBLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
