1 APRICOT COURT

Very well maintained home in Quince orchard Knolls located 3 blocks to Quince Orchard HS. All hardwoods on main level, updated kitchen with granite, finished basement with den. MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE ADDITION and MAIN floor OFFICE, Large private deck off the kitchen. very well maintained home Interior just PAINTED !!!! shows well ***** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.