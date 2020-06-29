9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage guest parking tennis court

Available now! Almost 3k sq ft!! Large brick end-unit with 2-car garage + driveway. 3-level bump-out, hardwood floors throughout 2 lvls. Kitchen w/gorgeous granite, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, breakfast bar. Private deck off of kitchen area. Master bedrm w/sitting rm. Master bath w/ dual vanities & separate tub & shower. Walk-out basement w/ tons of light, full bath. Spacious Living & Family areas. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, playground/tot lot & community ctr. Ample guest parking. Easy access to I-95, Rt 32, Rt 29, Rt 216, and Rt 1. Conveniently located w/ shopping/dining options & Hammond Park. Minutes to MARC stations & BWI. Short walk to Gorman Elem & Murray Hill Middle schools and Atholton High school only 3.5 miles away. Only 7 miles from Fort Meade. PETS case by case!