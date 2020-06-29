All apartments in North Laurel
9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY
9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY

9932 Fragrant Lilies Way · No Longer Available
Location

9932 Fragrant Lilies Way, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Available now! Almost 3k sq ft!! Large brick end-unit with 2-car garage + driveway. 3-level bump-out, hardwood floors throughout 2 lvls. Kitchen w/gorgeous granite, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, breakfast bar. Private deck off of kitchen area. Master bedrm w/sitting rm. Master bath w/ dual vanities & separate tub & shower. Walk-out basement w/ tons of light, full bath. Spacious Living & Family areas. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, playground/tot lot & community ctr. Ample guest parking. Easy access to I-95, Rt 32, Rt 29, Rt 216, and Rt 1. Conveniently located w/ shopping/dining options & Hammond Park. Minutes to MARC stations & BWI. Short walk to Gorman Elem & Murray Hill Middle schools and Atholton High school only 3.5 miles away. Only 7 miles from Fort Meade. PETS case by case!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY have any available units?
9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY have?
Some of 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY is pet friendly.
Does 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY offers parking.
Does 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY has a pool.
Does 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY have accessible units?
No, 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9932 FRAGRANT LILIES WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
