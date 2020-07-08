9918 Whiskey Run, North Laurel, MD 20723 North Laurel
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally Renovated Townhome with 3 fully finished levels . This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features new flooring, fresh paint, custom countertops, recessed lighting, finished basement.Renovated new bath s .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9918 WHISKEY RUN have any available units?
9918 WHISKEY RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
Is 9918 WHISKEY RUN currently offering any rent specials?
9918 WHISKEY RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.