Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This first time rental is going to go fast! Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 1 car garage. You will love the open floor plan with granite counter-tops and beautiful hardwood floors. Separate breakfast or sitting room off of kitchen leading out to deck. Large master bedroom with sitting room and washer and dryer on bedroom level. Close to commuter routes, shopping and dining!