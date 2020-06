Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very spacious 4 bedroom townhouse in a highly desired Emerson neighborhood. Backs to open space, deck, full bathroom in the basement, Walking trails, pool in the community, Near major highways, Restaurants, shopping and more. Professionally managed, Open floor plan, lots of light, deck, garage, a must-see. Call CSS to show today. Available for move-in by March 5, 2020.... Contact showing time to make your appointment.