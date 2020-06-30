All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9606 Donnan Castle Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9606 Donnan Castle Ct
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

9606 Donnan Castle Ct

9606 Donnan Castle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9606 Donnan Castle Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Updated 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome in Laurel! Features include rich hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room with working fireplace, separate dining room, and updated 1/2 bathroom. The fully-equipped eat-in kitchen features tiled floors, plenty of cabinet storage space, brand new countertops, pantry closet, and all updated appliances. The second floor has 3 bedrooms with a shared full bath and the large master suite has a private bathroom with newer fixtures and plenty of closet space. The basement has a fully finished club room that would make a great second living space, separate unfinished laundry/storage area with washer and dryer and a full bathroom. The basement also has a separate finished room that could potentially be turned into an office or playroom. Enjoy spending time outdoors or entertaining on the massive deck that overlooks a beautiful wooded area with running stream!

Price is reflective of a 2 year lease. Any other lease term, please reach out to the Leasing Agent.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5482841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9606 Donnan Castle Ct have any available units?
9606 Donnan Castle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9606 Donnan Castle Ct have?
Some of 9606 Donnan Castle Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9606 Donnan Castle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Donnan Castle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 Donnan Castle Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9606 Donnan Castle Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9606 Donnan Castle Ct offer parking?
No, 9606 Donnan Castle Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9606 Donnan Castle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9606 Donnan Castle Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 Donnan Castle Ct have a pool?
No, 9606 Donnan Castle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9606 Donnan Castle Ct have accessible units?
No, 9606 Donnan Castle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 Donnan Castle Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9606 Donnan Castle Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9606 Donnan Castle Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9606 Donnan Castle Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College