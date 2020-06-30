9606 Donnan Castle Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Updated 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome in Laurel! Features include rich hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room with working fireplace, separate dining room, and updated 1/2 bathroom. The fully-equipped eat-in kitchen features tiled floors, plenty of cabinet storage space, brand new countertops, pantry closet, and all updated appliances. The second floor has 3 bedrooms with a shared full bath and the large master suite has a private bathroom with newer fixtures and plenty of closet space. The basement has a fully finished club room that would make a great second living space, separate unfinished laundry/storage area with washer and dryer and a full bathroom. The basement also has a separate finished room that could potentially be turned into an office or playroom. Enjoy spending time outdoors or entertaining on the massive deck that overlooks a beautiful wooded area with running stream!



Price is reflective of a 2 year lease. Any other lease term, please reach out to the Leasing Agent.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5482841)