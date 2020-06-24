9581 Donnan Castle Court, North Laurel, MD 20723 Savage - Guilford
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This home, shows impeccably. Features 3bdr with 2.5 baths. Kit, sep diningrm, step down lvngrm. Nice large deck with nice size backyard. Shows well, bring your clients and you will not be disappointed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9581 DONNAN CASTLE COURT have any available units?
9581 DONNAN CASTLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
Is 9581 DONNAN CASTLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9581 DONNAN CASTLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.