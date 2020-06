Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculate 3bdrm 3-1/2 bath home ready to move in. Bright and open, with granite counter, kitchen island and stainless steel appl. Lower level could be used for 4th bdrm. Features a step down Livingrm, with gorgeous Deck & patio for entertaining or just relaxing. This home is a must see! , good verifiable rental histor. A non refundable appl fee of $40 Submit appl with 2 mos paystubs, rental references, No pets.