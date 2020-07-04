All apartments in North Laurel
9535 N LAUREL RD
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM

9535 N LAUREL RD

9535 North Laurel Road · No Longer Available
Location

9535 North Laurel Road, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful Colonial Nestled Howard County; Light Filled Interiors; Neutral Color Palette; Opposing Formals; Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level; Eat-In Kitchen Boasting Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Ample Cabinetry, and a Spacious Breakfast Room; Family Room Set off Eat-In Kitchen with Access to the Deck; Master Bedroom Embellished with Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with a Glass Enclosed Shower, Dual Vanities, and a Soaking Tub; Three Bedrooms and a Full Bath Complete the Upper Level Sleeping Quarters; Travel Downstairs to Find an Expansive Recreation Room, Laundry | Storage Room, a Full Bath and Access to the Backyard; Recent Updates: Deck, A/C Unit, Stove, Interior Paint, Expanded Driveway, and More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 N LAUREL RD have any available units?
9535 N LAUREL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9535 N LAUREL RD have?
Some of 9535 N LAUREL RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9535 N LAUREL RD currently offering any rent specials?
9535 N LAUREL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 N LAUREL RD pet-friendly?
No, 9535 N LAUREL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9535 N LAUREL RD offer parking?
Yes, 9535 N LAUREL RD offers parking.
Does 9535 N LAUREL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9535 N LAUREL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 N LAUREL RD have a pool?
No, 9535 N LAUREL RD does not have a pool.
Does 9535 N LAUREL RD have accessible units?
No, 9535 N LAUREL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 N LAUREL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9535 N LAUREL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9535 N LAUREL RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9535 N LAUREL RD has units with air conditioning.

