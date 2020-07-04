9535 N LAUREL RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautiful Colonial Nestled Howard County; Light Filled Interiors; Neutral Color Palette; Opposing Formals; Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level; Eat-In Kitchen Boasting Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Ample Cabinetry, and a Spacious Breakfast Room; Family Room Set off Eat-In Kitchen with Access to the Deck; Master Bedroom Embellished with Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with a Glass Enclosed Shower, Dual Vanities, and a Soaking Tub; Three Bedrooms and a Full Bath Complete the Upper Level Sleeping Quarters; Travel Downstairs to Find an Expansive Recreation Room, Laundry | Storage Room, a Full Bath and Access to the Backyard; Recent Updates: Deck, A/C Unit, Stove, Interior Paint, Expanded Driveway, and More